Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Won't return vs. Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Surtain (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Surtain remained in the locker room after halftime to have his shoulder evaluated by medical staff, and the injury has been deemed severe enough for him to be held out for the rest of Sunday's game. Ja'Quan McMillian has shifted over to outside corner, which opens the door for Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron to see snaps at the slot corner position due to Surtain's injury.
More News
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Now dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Back in action against Dallas•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Exits with lower leg injury•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Leads team in tackles in loss•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Quickly returns vs. Indy•
-
Broncos' Patrick Surtain: Exits with ankle injury•