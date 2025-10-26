Surtain (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain remained in the locker room after halftime to have his shoulder evaluated by medical staff, and the injury has been deemed severe enough for him to be held out for the rest of Sunday's game. Ja'Quan McMillian has shifted over to outside corner, which opens the door for Kris Abrams-Draine and Jahdae Barron to see snaps at the slot corner position due to Surtain's injury.