Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Confirmed as Week 17 starter
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph confirmed that Lynch (ankle) would start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Zac Stevens of BSNDenver.com reports.
After being limited to backup duties in the Week 16 loss to the Redskins while he continued to recover from a high-ankle sprain, Lynch was widely viewed as the leading candidate to start the season finale if his ankle didn't prove to be an issue. It was expected the Broncos would at least wait and see what Lynch was able to do at Wednesday's practice before rendering a decision on a starter, but the team was apparently content enough with the quarterback's health two days after the loss to Washington to feel comfortable having him return to the No. 1 role. Brock Osweiler will thus assume backup duties on the heels of a mediocre outing, but it's hard to envision Lynch being a vast upgrade at quarterback. Though Lynch's first-round pedigree theoretically gives him a high ceiling, he's struggled to move the chains during his four NFL appearances to date, completing 59.7 percent of his passes for 5.5 yards per attempt.
