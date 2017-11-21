Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Confirmed for Week 12 start
Confirming an earlier report, Lynch will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The Broncos decided to make some wholesale changes on offense following their sixth consecutive loss in Week 11 to the Bengals, firing offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday and elevating Bill Musgrave to interim duties and swapping out Brock Osweiler for Lynch at quarterback. Lynch was inactive for the Broncos' first 10 games while recovering from a sprained right shoulder, but he was named the backup over Trevor Siemian for the matchup with Cincinnati and is now healthy enough to unseat Osweiler, who like Siemian before him, proved inefficient and turnover prone as the starter. Lynch displayed similar efficiency issues while appearing in three games as a rookie, but given that the Broncos invested a first-round pick in him, the team is expected to stick with him as starter over the final six games of the campaign to see if he's a long-term solution at the position. While Lynch's results could be erratic, the Broncos' decision to commit to him makes him worth owning in all settings that start two quarterbacks.
