Broncos head coach Vance Joseph (ankle) said Monday that he would like to see Lynch (ankle) play again this season, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

The Broncos seemingly would prefer to start Lynch over Brock Osweiler for the final two weeks of the season, but the team will first need to figure out if its 2016 first-round pick is even healthy enough to play. While Joseph did say Friday that he expects Lynch to be ready for Week 16 in Washington, the Broncos held off on making any official announcements as of Monday morning. They presumably intend to see how Lynch looks in practice, as he may not be fully recovered from the sprained right ankle he suffered in a Week 12 loss to the Raiders. Trevor Siemian (shoulder) is headed for injured reserve, while Brock Osweiler presumably doesn't factor into the team's plans beyond this season.