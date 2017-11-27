Lynch (ankle) is believed to have avoided a serious injury, potentially leaving the Broncos with a decision to make at quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Making his first game appearance since the preseason, Lynch completed nine of 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception in Sunday's game against the Raiders, leaving Denver in a 21-0 hole when he was forced out due to an ankle injury with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns on three drives to cut the deficit to seven points, bringing the Broncos within striking distance until the Oakland offense picked up 54 yards to convert a 3rd-and-8 right before the two-minute warning. Lynch wore a walking boot after the game and is scheduled for more testing Monday, suggesting there's at least some level of concern that he suffered a significant injury. Even if he's healthy enough to play Week 13 in Miami, the Broncos might decide to give Siemian another shot at the starting gig.