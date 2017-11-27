Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Dealing with injury, competition
Lynch (ankle) is believed to have avoided a serious injury, potentially leaving the Broncos with a decision to make at quarterback, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Making his first game appearance since the preseason, Lynch completed nine of 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception in Sunday's game against the Raiders, leaving Denver in a 21-0 hole when he was forced out due to an ankle injury with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. Trevor Siemian threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns on three drives to cut the deficit to seven points, bringing the Broncos within striking distance until the Oakland offense picked up 54 yards to convert a 3rd-and-8 right before the two-minute warning. Lynch wore a walking boot after the game and is scheduled for more testing Monday, suggesting there's at least some level of concern that he suffered a significant injury. Even if he's healthy enough to play Week 13 in Miami, the Broncos might decide to give Siemian another shot at the starting gig.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: May need MRI•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Officially named starter•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Confirmed for Week 12 start•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Reportedly in line for Week 12 start•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: In running for Week 12 gig•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...