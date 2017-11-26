Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Exits game with ankle injury
Lynch left Sunday's game against the Raiders with an ankle injury, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
With Lynch injured and Brock Osweiler inactive Sunday,Trevor Siemian is back in at QB for the Broncos. Prior to his exit, Lynch completed nine of 14 pass attempts for 41 yards and a pick, while adding two carries for 20 yards.
