Lynch threw two touchdowns and two interceptions during red-zone drills on Monday, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Lynch's competition for the quarterback position, Trevor Siemian, reportedly didn't throw a touchdown or a pick during the same session. Though one session isn't going to make or break the competition for Lynch or Siemian, it illustrates the differences between the two and how far both have to go. Whoever improves their faults best, Siemian in making more positive plays and Lynch cutting down on the negative ones, will likely be the Broncos' top man come Week 1.