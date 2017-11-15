Lynch got work with the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice while Brock Osweiler was limited with a right shoulder injury, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

In addition to handling second-string reps, Lynch replaced Osweiler with the starters for passing plays. Broncos coach Vance Joseph still expects Osweiler to start Sunday's game against the Bengals, and the coach added that he hasn't decided whether Lynch will replace Trevor Siemian as the backup. Either way, Lynch seems increasingly likely to make starts before the end of the season, as neither Siemian nor Osweiler offers any shred of upside. The Broncos don't want to rush Lynch into action after he missed two months of practice with a right shoulder injury of his own. He been practicing in some capacity the past three weeks and doesn't seem to have suffered any setbacks.