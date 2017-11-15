Lynch will get the second-string reps at Wednesday's practice as the Broncos evaluate his progress recovering from a right shoulder injury, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

While he hasn't been listed on the injury report, Lynch has been limited to third-string duties since he resumed practicing in late October. With the team sinking and Brock Osweiler failing to impress through two starts, it seems the veteran will inevitably be replaced by Lynch once the Broncos believe their 2016 first-round pick is ready to take the reins. The team seems to be gradually increasing Lynch's practice workload, perhaps eyeing Week 12 or 13 for a promotion to the starting job.