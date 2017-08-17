Lynch completed two of six passes for two scores during the red-zone period of Denver's joint practice with the 49ers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Trevor Siemian, who reportedly has a leg or two up on Lynch for the starting job, reportedly completed all five of his attempts during the same drill, but led his group to score just once. Lynch, meanwhile, targeted the end zone on each throw. Head coach Vance Joseph and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy have sent some mixed signals in terms of what they are looking for from a quarterback this season. Preferences for ball placement and mastery of the offense probably lean toward Siemian, but Lynch's arm talent and aggressiveness are better for yielding chunk plays. Though many have said that this competition is already over in Siemian's favor, Lynch has a golden opportunity this week: starting against a team that he will have practiced against twice during the week.