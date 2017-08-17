Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Goes for the end zone
Lynch completed two of six passes for two scores during the red-zone period of Denver's joint practice with the 49ers, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Trevor Siemian, who reportedly has a leg or two up on Lynch for the starting job, reportedly completed all five of his attempts during the same drill, but led his group to score just once. Lynch, meanwhile, targeted the end zone on each throw. Head coach Vance Joseph and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy have sent some mixed signals in terms of what they are looking for from a quarterback this season. Preferences for ball placement and mastery of the offense probably lean toward Siemian, but Lynch's arm talent and aggressiveness are better for yielding chunk plays. Though many have said that this competition is already over in Siemian's favor, Lynch has a golden opportunity this week: starting against a team that he will have practiced against twice during the week.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Shows improvement Saturday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Throws for 42 yards in tune-up•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will start second preseason game•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Slips in quarterback competition•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Shaky in practice•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Experiences highs and lows in red-zone work•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Follow our 0.5 PPR mock draft 1 ET
Our CBS Sports staff is taking part in a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft at 1 p.m. ET today, and...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....