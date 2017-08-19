Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Has perfect day in San Francisco
Lynch completed every pass he attempted during the Broncos' second practice against the 49ers, according to Andrew Mason of the team's official site.
Before getting too excited, it should be noted that Lynch spent a large chunk of his day working with the second team after spending Wednesday primarily with the first team and that Trevor Siemian, the current leader for the starting job, also had a nice day. At the same time, the Broncos have put Lynch in a very favorable position to steal the job at the last moment. Lynch will get the start Saturday against the same defense he played against in two practices this week, both of which he "won" over Siemian. An impressive showing could close the gap between the two young signal-callers. A dud probably leaves the job with Siemian heading into the season.
