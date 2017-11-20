Broncos' Paxton Lynch: In running for Week 12 gig
Broncos coach Vance Joseph suggested Monday that Lynch, Brock Osweiler and Trevor Siemian could all be options to start against the Raiders on Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
The team's decision to fire Mike McCoy on Monday and promote Bill Musgrave to offensive coordinator might seem to set the table for another quarterback change, particularly after Osweiler completed less than 55 percent of his passes for a third straight week in Sunday's 20-17 loss to Cincinnati. While the Broncos apparently aren't ready for any commitments as of Monday, it still seems likely Lynch will take the reins of the offense at some point within the next few weeks, if not quite yet for Sunday's game against Oakland. The Broncos play their next two games on the road, but both contests (in Oakland and Miami) provide matchups against defenses that have consistently been steamrolled in recent weeks. Even after that two-game stretch, the remaining schedule looks quite favorable from a quarterback's perspective.
