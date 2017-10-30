Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Inactive Monday
Lynch is inactive for Monday's game against the Chiefs, the Denver Post reports.
Starter Trevor Siemian and backup Brock Osweiler will serve as the team's QB's on Monday, but Lynch is nearing a return to availability after being listed as a full practice participant both Friday and Saturday.
