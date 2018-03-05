Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Likely staying in Denver
Lynch likely will remain with the Broncos in 2018, but his presence on the roster won't stop the team from seeking an upgrade at quarterback, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Broncos general manager John Elway pointed out that the team hasn't really had a chance to evaluate Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick who has completed 79 of 128 passes (61.7 percent) for 792 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five career games. He's also taken 18 sacks and fumbled four times, displaying a glaring lack of awareness in the pocket. The Broncos might be fine with keeping Lynch around, but they presumably hope he'll be the clear backup behind a proven veteran starter. Trevor Siemian (shoulder) may be available for trade during the offseason.
