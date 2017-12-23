Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Likely to serve as backup Sunday
Though the Broncos haven't announced a starting QB for Sunday's game against Washington, "all signs point to" Brock Osweiler getting the assignment over Lynch (ankle), the Denver Post reports.
Such an outcome would give Lynch some added time to bounce back from his ankle injury in advance of the Broncos' season finale on Dec. 31. Though he's listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, per the report, Lynch is on track to suit up as the team's backup QB on Sunday.
