Broncos head coach Vance Joseph reiterated after Sunday's 27-11 loss to the Redskins that Lynch would likely start Week 17 against the Chiefs if the quarterback's sprained ankle cooperates, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. "Our goal is to see [Lynch] play, so absolutely," Joseph said. "If he's ready to go next week, he will probably play for us."

Lynch and Brock Osweiler split first-team reps throughout practice last week, but Osweiler received the nod Sunday when it was determined that the lingering effects of Lynch's high-ankle sprain would limit the second-year signal caller to backup duties. Even if Osweiler had performed well in the blowout loss -- he completed 22 of 38 passes for 193 yards and tossed two interceptions -- a healthy Lynch would likely still be considered the favorite to start the regular-season finale, as his status as a 2016 first-round pick has Denver eager to see what he can do heading into 2018. Lynch was a limited participant in two of the Broncos' three practices last week, so if he's able to put in a full session or two in the coming days, Joseph should feel more comfortable turning the offense over to the 23-year-old. Though Lynch has more perceived upside than Osweiler, he has yet to show much promise in four career appearances. With a 59.7 percent completion mark for a weak 5.5 yards per attempt and two touchdowns against two interceptions in those contests, Lynch should be treated as a lower-tier fantasy option at quarterback if he garners the Week 17 start.