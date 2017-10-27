Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Listed as full practice participant
Lynch (right shoulder) was listed as a full practice participant Friday. "He's done a nice job," offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy noted Friday of the QB's progress. "He's been excited. He's been trying to get out [on the field] as soon as he can. He's excited to get back out here with his teammates and do everything, so I'm happy with where he's at right now."
The full practice session confirms that Lynch is making strides toward a return to game availablity, but he'll still probably end up with an injury designation upon the release of the Broncos' final Week 8 injury report in advance of Monday night's game against the Chiefs, which is set to arrive Saturday. In any case, Trevor Siemian remains the Broncos' starting QB for the time being.
