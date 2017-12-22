Lynch (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing fully Friday.

Coach Vance Joseph noted Friday that Lynch is at "about 90 percent" at this stage. Meanwhile, Joseph did not indicate whether Lynch or Brock Osweiler would draw the start at QB for Denver on Sunday, with a decision on that front slated to arrive following meetings later Friday.

