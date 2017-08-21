Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Loses quarterback competition
Lynch will serve as the Broncos' second-string quarterback after the team named Trevor Siemian its starter on Monday.
Lynch's transition from the American Athletic Conference to the NFL put him behind Siemian in his quest to start as a rookie, but despite Lynch serving as an understudy last year, the 2016 first-rounder was still unable to unseat Siemian as Denver's starter this time around. Although the Memphis product drew praise for his performance in shells, once the Broncos strapped on their pads, it was Siemian who prevailed in the competition. In the wake of Lynch losing out again, his fantasy value will remain reliant on an injury to Siemian to be significant outside of dynasty formats.
