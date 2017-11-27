Lynch (ankle) wore a walking boot after Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders and likely will be sent for an MRI on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch was down on the field for a couple minutes after injuring his ankle with about five minutes remaining in the third quarter. He was visibly upset afterward, though it may have been a matter of frustration more so than pain, as Sunday marked his first appearance in a game since he suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason. Lynch was completely unable to move the Denver offense prior to his exit, completing nine of 14 passes for 41 yards and an interception, adding two rushes for 20 yards but also taking four sacks. Trevor Siemian finished out the game by going 11-of-21 for 149 yards and two scores, eventually cutting the deficit to seven points with 2:39 left on the clock. Given their respective performances, Siemian could get the starting nod for Week 13 in Miami even if Lynch is deemed healthy enough to play. Of course, Sunday's loss buried any dreams of a playoff push, which could work in Lynch's favor given that he's a recent first-round selection.