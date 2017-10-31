Broncos' Paxton Lynch: May replace Siemian
If the Broncos make a change at quarterback, Lynch is the likely candidate to supplant Trevor Siemian as the starter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In the midst of a three-game losing streak, head coach Vance Joseph hinted after Monday's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs that Siemian's job may not be safe. "I'm not sure," Joseph told Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. "But losing three games in a row and having five turnovers tonight, anything's possible." Siemian was responsible for three of those giveaways while averaging 5.5 yards per attempt and getting sacked three times. Granted, playing without Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) makes the offense even more predictable than normal, but Lynch (and not Brock Osweiler) may soon earn his first playing time since Week 13 of last season.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Inactive Monday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Unlikely to suit up Monday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: 'Very limited' in practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Practicing for first time in two months•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Ready to resume throwing•
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Breaking: Zeke suspension back on
A federal judge has ruled against Ezekiel Elliott late Monday night. His suspension will begin...
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...