If the Broncos make a change at quarterback, Lynch is the likely candidate to supplant Trevor Siemian as the starter, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In the midst of a three-game losing streak, head coach Vance Joseph hinted after Monday's 29-19 loss to the Chiefs that Siemian's job may not be safe. "I'm not sure," Joseph told Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. "But losing three games in a row and having five turnovers tonight, anything's possible." Siemian was responsible for three of those giveaways while averaging 5.5 yards per attempt and getting sacked three times. Granted, playing without Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) makes the offense even more predictable than normal, but Lynch (and not Brock Osweiler) may soon earn his first playing time since Week 13 of last season.