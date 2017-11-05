Lynch could be named the Broncos' starting quarterback is early as Week 10 against the Patriots, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Due to struggles on offense, the Broncos swapped Trevor Siemian for a familiar face in Brock Osweiler, but the QB experiment may be short-lived if Lynch makes the requisite progress in the upcoming week of prep. Granted, a sprained right shoulder prevented Lynch from practicing until Oct. 25, a reality that's expected to ensure inactive status Sunday at Philadelphia. Working in his favor is management's desire to see returns on the investment made in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. His workload in the coming days will ultimately determine if the Broncos will roll with a third starting quarterback in as many games.