Head coach Vance Joseph was coy when asked if Lynch will suit up for Sunday's contest against Cincinnati, Ryan Koenigsberg of BSN Denver reports.

Joseph said earlier in the week the Lynch (shoulder), is finally healthy enough to play after sitting out much of the year with an injury suffered in Week 3 of the preseason. The Broncos pretty much have to win out to have a solid shot at the postseason. Following the team's next loss, it won't make much sense to proceed with Brock Osweiler or Trevor Siemian as the team has yet to get an extended look at last year's first-round pick and head into an offseason where many established veterans might be available. If that's the logic, it makes sense to dress Lynch over Siemian in case the Broncos fall behind earlier -- accelerating the clock for Lynch's arrival.