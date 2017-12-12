Lynch (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, Zac Stevens of BSN Denver reports.

Lynch's inability to participate in Monday's walk-through isn't a great sign for his chances of returning in time for Thursday's tilt against the Colts. Trevor Siemian presumably handled the first-team reps at quarterback, with Brock Osweiler operating as the No. 2.

