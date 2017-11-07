Broncos head coach Vance Joseph named Brock Osweiler the team's starting quaterback for the Week 10 game with the Patriots while noting that Lynch isn't ready to contribute yet, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports. "Physically he's been hurt," Joseph said Monday, in clarifying why Lynch wasn't ready to play. "He played his last football game in Week 3 of the preseason and he threw for four days prior to our last game. That's the physical part. The mental part, I was speaking more to that he hasn't played football. He hasn't been on the football field. He's missed so much time, so to put him in an NFL game Week 10 wouldn't be fair to our football team or fair to Paxton."

Osweiler replaced the struggling Trevor Siemian as the team's starter in the blowout loss in Week 9 to the Eagles and provided little evidence that he would add stability at quarterback, completing 19 of 38 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble. Though the Broncos will give Osweiler another chance to redeem himself, it seems inevitable that Lynch will get a look as the starter once Joseph determines the 2016 first-round pick is ready to go from a physical standpoint following the lengthy absence due to a sprained right shoulder.