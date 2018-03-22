The Broncos plan to adjust their offensive scheme this season to complement the skill sets of both Lynch and new starter Case Keenum.

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph proclaimed a similar sentiment last offseason, noting that the offense under his first year on the sideline would suit Lynch and Trevor Siemian, who has since been shipped to Minnesota. As for this year's quarterback duo, Keenum and Lynch deliver their best work when extending plays with their feet, so roll-out plays should become staples in Denver's offense under coordinator Bill Musgrave. At the same time, that scheme could also be adaptable for Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and other quarterbacks with decent mobility available near the top of the draft. Denver may be able to spin the Keenum signing and playbook adjustment as positives for Lynch's development, but the team could also be looking at developing another signal caller come April as the front office makes its way through the pro-day circuit.