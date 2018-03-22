Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Offense tailored to strengths
The Broncos plan to adjust their offensive scheme this season to complement the skill sets of both Lynch and new starter Case Keenum.
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph proclaimed a similar sentiment last offseason, noting that the offense under his first year on the sideline would suit Lynch and Trevor Siemian, who has since been shipped to Minnesota. As for this year's quarterback duo, Keenum and Lynch deliver their best work when extending plays with their feet, so roll-out plays should become staples in Denver's offense under coordinator Bill Musgrave. At the same time, that scheme could also be adaptable for Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Josh Allen and other quarterbacks with decent mobility available near the top of the draft. Denver may be able to spin the Keenum signing and playbook adjustment as positives for Lynch's development, but the team could also be looking at developing another signal caller come April as the front office makes its way through the pro-day circuit.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...