The Broncos officially named Lynch their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Andrew Mason of the Broncos' official site reports.

Multiple reports confirmed Tuesday that Lynch would replace Osweiler atop the depth chart, so head coach Vance Joseph's announcement Wednesday was merely a formality. Though accuracy concerns in addition to a lack of recent game experience make Lynch a low-end fantasy quarterback in Week 12, he at least gets a soft landing spot against an Oakland defense that has yet to record an interception this season and is tied for last in the NFL in sacks (14).