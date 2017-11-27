Lynch is dealing with a high-ankle injury and is expected to be out for 2-to-4 weeks, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Even if the diagnosis had been something less serious, the Broncos might have gone back to Trevor Siemian in the wake of Lynch's disastrous performance during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders. The 2016 first-round pick essentially confirmed that the team needs to aggressively address its QB situation in the offseason, as he completed nine of 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception while also taking four sacks. The Broncos were losing 21-0 at the time of Lynch's injury but made a late push to make a game of it with Siemian under center. Siemian will get the start Week 13 in Miami.