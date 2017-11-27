Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Out 2-to-4 weeks
Lynch is dealing with a high-ankle injury and is expected to be out for 2-to-4 weeks, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Even if the diagnosis had been something less serious, the Broncos might have gone back to Trevor Siemian in the wake of Lynch's disastrous performance during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Raiders. The 2016 first-round pick essentially confirmed that the team needs to aggressively address its QB situation in the offseason, as he completed nine of 13 passes for 41 yards and an interception while also taking four sacks. The Broncos were losing 21-0 at the time of Lynch's injury but made a late push to make a game of it with Siemian under center. Siemian will get the start Week 13 in Miami.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Dealing with injury, competition•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: May need MRI•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Officially named starter•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Confirmed for Week 12 start•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Reportedly in line for Week 12 start•
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.