Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Out for Week 14
Lynch (ankle) will remain out for Week 14 against the Jets, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Lynch will miss a second straight game while recovering from a high-ankle sprain that came with an estimated timetable of two-to-four weeks. He could get another look in the starting role if he's healthy before the end of the season, as Trevor Siemian was disastrously bad in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Dolphins. Siemian nonetheless will get the nod over Brock Osweiler on Sunday against the Jets.
