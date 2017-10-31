Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Out of running for top job
Head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Lynch won't replace Trevor Siemian if the Broncos make a change at quarterback, Lindsay Jones of USA Today reports.
Lynch only recently got over his right shoulder sprain, which ensured inactive status every game this season through Monday's 29-19 defeat at Kansas City. Because Siemian has committed seven turnovers during the Broncos' three-game losing streak, Joseph appears to be contemplating a change under center. Lynch isn't among those candidates, though, meaning Siemian may have to fend off Brock Osweiler in advance of a trip to Philadelphia this weekend.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: May replace Siemian•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Inactive Monday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Unlikely to suit up Monday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: 'Very limited' in practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Practicing for first time in two months•
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.