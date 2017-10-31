Head coach Vance Joseph said Tuesday that Lynch won't replace Trevor Siemian if the Broncos make a change at quarterback, Lindsay Jones of USA Today reports.

Lynch only recently got over his right shoulder sprain, which ensured inactive status every game this season through Monday's 29-19 defeat at Kansas City. Because Siemian has committed seven turnovers during the Broncos' three-game losing streak, Joseph appears to be contemplating a change under center. Lynch isn't among those candidates, though, meaning Siemian may have to fend off Brock Osweiler in advance of a trip to Philadelphia this weekend.