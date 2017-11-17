Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Friday that Lynch's performance during practice this week would dictate whether or not the quarterback is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Lynch has been inactive the entire season while recovering from an injury to his right shoulder that he originally suffered in training camp. That has allowed either current starter Brock Osweiler or Trevor Siemian to act as the top backup through the team's nine contests, but with Lynch having worked with the second unit in practice this week, it appears he could displace Siemian for those duties in Week 11. Osweiler hasn't been overly impressive in his two starts since displacing Siemian, so it's conceivable that Lynch could soon ascend to the top spot on the depth chart, particularly if the Broncos fade further from the playoff picture.