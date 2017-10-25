Lynch (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Lynch initially was expected to make a quick return from the shoulder strain he suffered in the preseason, but he ultimately ended up missing more than two months of practice. He resumed throwing a couple weeks ago, and while he's unlikely to be available for Monday's game in Kansas City, he could be back at some point in November. With Trevor Siemian unable to maintain to his strong start to the season, the Broncos eventually may have a quarterback controversy on their hands. Brock Osweiler has been serving as the backup all season and has only taken seven snaps.