Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Ready to resume throwing
Lynch (shoulder) will begin throwing at a distance of 10 yards next week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lynch initially was expected to miss five weeks, but that timeline has already passed and he hasn't even started a throwing program. Brock Osweiler could end up serving as Trevor Siemian's backup for the entire season.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Not preparing to throw•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Expected to miss five weeks•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will be DNP to begin season•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Set for multi-week absence•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Set for MRI on Sunday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Diagnosed with bruised shoulder•
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...