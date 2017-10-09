Play

Lynch (shoulder) will begin throwing at a distance of 10 yards next week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lynch initially was expected to miss five weeks, but that timeline has already passed and he hasn't even started a throwing program. Brock Osweiler could end up serving as Trevor Siemian's backup for the entire season.

