The Broncos plan to make Lynch their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Raiders, a source informed Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, but the team has yet to formally announce a decision and likely won't until Wednesday.

Per Mike Klis of 9 News Denver, the Broncos' coaching staff hasn't informed any of the team's quarterbacks about who will be named the starter for Week 12, but with neither Trevor Siemian and Brock Osweiler having failed to provide much of a spark behind center this season, Lynch would seemingly be the most logical candidate to take over as starter. The 2016 first-round pick wasn't especially productive during his cameos in three games last season, completing 49 of 83 passes (59 percent) for 497 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while fumbling twice. He's been eased back into the mix since suffering a shoulder strain in the preseason and wasn't active for any of the Broncos' games until the Week 11 loss to the Bengals, during which he acted as Osweiler's backup. Lynch offers more mobility than the Broncos' other quarterbacks, but his accuracy and ability to protect the ball remain concerns. Fortunately, the latter issue may not be too significant of a problem if he ends up getting the start against Oakland, the only team in the NFL yet to record an interception this season.