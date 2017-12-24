Lynch (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but will dress as the backup to Brock Osweiler, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Though Lynch was able to practice all week and even put in a full session Friday, the Broncos' coaching staff evidently wasn't convinced that the quarterback was running at full strength. As a result, Lynch will be limited to the understudy role Sunday, but the expectation is that if he endures no further setbacks with the sprained ankle, he'll receive the starting assignment for the season finale against the Chiefs. Osweiler is set to become a free agent this offseason and may not have a future with the organization, so it behooves the Broncos to take a longer look at Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick.