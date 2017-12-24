Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Serving as backup in Week 16
Lynch (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Redskins, but will dress as the backup to Brock Osweiler, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.
Though Lynch was able to practice all week and even put in a full session Friday, the Broncos' coaching staff evidently wasn't convinced that the quarterback was running at full strength. As a result, Lynch will be limited to the understudy role Sunday, but the expectation is that if he endures no further setbacks with the sprained ankle, he'll receive the starting assignment for the season finale against the Chiefs. Osweiler is set to become a free agent this offseason and may not have a future with the organization, so it behooves the Broncos to take a longer look at Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Likely to serve as backup Sunday•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Listed as questionable; Week 16 starter undecided•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Starts week limited•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Could get Week 16 start•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Expected back in Week 16•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Ruled out this week•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...