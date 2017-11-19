Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Serving as backup QB
Lynch is listed as active Sunday against the Bengals.
Lynch is drawing ever closer to his first start of the season, but backup duties will be his domain for at least one more game as he supersedes Trevor Siemien in the pecking order. For the time being, though, the Broncos will entrust Brock Osweiler with the starting gig.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Practice participation to dictate Week 11 status•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Might suit up•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Gets some work with starters•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Getting second-string reps•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Not ready to play yet•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: May start Week 10•
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, start Perine
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...