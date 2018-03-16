Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Friday that Lynch is the team's No. 2 quarterback, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Joseph merely is stating the obvious, after the Broncos signed Case Keenum to be their starter and traded Trevor Siemian (shoulder) to the Vikings. Given how bad he's looked in limited action since being selected 26th overall in the 2016 draft, Lynch ultimately may face competition for the backup job from 2017 seventh-round pick Chad Kelly (wrist) and/or a rookie from the upcoming draft. The Broncos don't seem especially likely to add another veteran signal-caller, as they still need to address weaknesses at right tackle, tight end and the No. 3 receiver spot.