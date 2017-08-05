Lynch was off on his timing during Friday's practice, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan reports.

Lammey attributed Lynch's inaccuracy during practice to poor timing and not trusting his eyes. The physical gifts are there for Lynch and, to his credit, he avoided turning the ball over much during his limited exposure in games last year. Where he really struggled in his two starts was in processing things quickly and avoiding sacks. Process time is something Lynch appears to be struggling again with now. With Trevor Siemian reportedly getting back into a groove, Lynch might be on the outside looking in in Denver's quarterback race if he doesn't speed up his process.