Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Shaky in practice
Lynch was off on his timing during Friday's practice, Cecil Lammey of Sportsradio 104.3 The Fan reports.
Lammey attributed Lynch's inaccuracy during practice to poor timing and not trusting his eyes. The physical gifts are there for Lynch and, to his credit, he avoided turning the ball over much during his limited exposure in games last year. Where he really struggled in his two starts was in processing things quickly and avoiding sacks. Process time is something Lynch appears to be struggling again with now. With Trevor Siemian reportedly getting back into a groove, Lynch might be on the outside looking in in Denver's quarterback race if he doesn't speed up his process.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Experiences highs and lows in red-zone work•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Turns heads at camp•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will wait a day for his shot•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Wows top receiver•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Strong finish to spring sessions•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Competing for starting role•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...