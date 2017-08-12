Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Shows improvement Saturday
Lynch looked more comfortable working through his reads during Saturday's practice, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.
Lynch has lost all of the momentum he gained late in minicamp and early in training camp in large part because he's been a tick slow in his recognition. On Saturday, the 2016 first rounder was reportedly aggressive against the first-team defense, making some quality throws along the way. Depending on who you talk to, the Broncos' quarterback competition might have already been won by Trevor Siemian. If there is a crack in the doorway, however, Saturday's practice might be the jump start Lynch needs.
More News
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Throws for 42 yards in tune-up•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will start second preseason game•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Slips in quarterback competition•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Shaky in practice•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Experiences highs and lows in red-zone work•
-
Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Turns heads at camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...