Lynch looked more comfortable working through his reads during Saturday's practice, Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan reports.

Lynch has lost all of the momentum he gained late in minicamp and early in training camp in large part because he's been a tick slow in his recognition. On Saturday, the 2016 first rounder was reportedly aggressive against the first-team defense, making some quality throws along the way. Depending on who you talk to, the Broncos' quarterback competition might have already been won by Trevor Siemian. If there is a crack in the doorway, however, Saturday's practice might be the jump start Lynch needs.