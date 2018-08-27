Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Slated to play second half of Thursday's preseason game
Lynch is expected to play the entire second half of the Broncos' fourth preseason game Thursday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Lynch's demotion throughout the preseason has been widely publicized and the decision to play him behind Chad Kelly on Thursday suggests the Broncos are ready to move on from the former 2016 first-round pick. Playing well against third stringers in the second half of the fourth preseason game yields no upside for Lynch.
