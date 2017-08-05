Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Slips in quarterback competition
Lynch didn't complete any of his four pass attempts and was baited into a pick during Saturday's scrimmage, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.
Head coach Vance Joseph said that Lynch was "very solid" outside of the pick and that he had a key completion called back due to penalty. Renck noted that Lynch's recent struggles have come as Denver has expanded its playbook. Lynch similarly struggled in minicamp before mastering the offense's basics and taking an early lead in the quarterback competition. It's possible that a similar transformation can happen with the current elements of the offense. It better be soon, though. If Trevor Siemian keeps humming, it might be too late.
