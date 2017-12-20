Lynch (ankle) was listed as a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, where he split first-team reps 50-50 with Brock Osweiler, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

The Broncos seemingly prefer to take another look at the 2016 first-round pick, but they first need to determine if he's healthy enough to return for Sunday's game in Washington. If not, Osweiler will get the nod in Week 16, with Lynch then targeting Week 17 against the Chiefs for his second start of the year (and fourth of his career). The Chiefs might be resting starters at that point, as there's a decent chance they'll be locked in as the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Per Legwold, Lynch still appeared to be favoring his ankle Wednesday, practicing for the first time since he suffered the sprain in a Nov. 26 loss to the Raiders. He was utterly ineffective in that contest, completing nine of 14 passes for only 41 yards while taking four sacks and throwing an interception. A decision on the Week 16 starter likely will be made before the weekend.