Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Sticks as No. 3 QB
Lynch survived roster cuts as the Broncos' No. 3 quarterback, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.
Lynch still has a spot on the team but will be stuck behind Case Keenum and Chad Kelly on the depth chart. It won't come as a big surprise if the Broncos eventually release the 2016 first-round pick out of Memphis.
