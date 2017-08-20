Lynch got the start and completed nine of 13 passes for 39 yards in Saturday's preseason game against San Francisco.

After completing six of nine passes for only 42 yards the previous week, Lynch would've been wise to take more chances downfield. He failed to take advantage of his start, and then watched Trevor Siemian complete eight of 11 passes for 93 yards and a score while working with the second unit. Siemian was already ahead of Lynch and may have locked down the job Saturday night.