Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Throws for just 4.7 YPA in tune-up
Lynch completed six of nine pass attempts for just 42 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against Chicago.
The 2016 first-round selection has a lot to prove after struggling in his two starts last season, and he certainly didn't impress Thursday. Lynch owns the size and athleticism teams covet in a franchise quarterback, but Denver has a more polished signal caller in Trevor Siemian who is capable of running the offense until Lynch acclimatizes to the pro game. It's far too early to rule out Lynch as the Week 1 starter, as he has significantly more upside than Siemian, so this quarterback battle projects to linger throughout training camp and could even prop back up during the season. Lynch is expected to start next week's preseason game against the 49ers, and his performance could have a significant impact on the depth chart entering the season.
