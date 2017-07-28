Lynch made several wow-inducing plays during Friday's training camp practice, Troy Renck of Denver 7 ABC reports.

Lynch has reportedly been impressive during the first two practices of camp, but it's also easy to get lost in the luster of the youngster's big-play potential. Lynch and his competitor, Trevor Siemian, are drastically different players with very different styles. Siemian's safer, more reserved style of play will garner applause when it's humming and criticism when Lynch puts on a show. Similarly, the deep bombs and sprint-outs that Lynch is hitting on now were also what led to turnovers in minicamp. Given what the organization has invested him, any tie in competition will likely go to Lynch - but we're likely a ways away from calling this contest.