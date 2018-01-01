Lynch completed 21 of 31 passes for 254 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-24 loss to Kansas City. He added 13 yards on three carries and lost a fumble.

Lynch capped off his 2017 with a six-yard touchdown toss to Demaryius Thomas in the back of the end zone to tie the score at 24. It's fair to wonder how many more of those Lynch will have in orange and blue. The second-year passer had far and away the best start of his career on Sunday, but delivered a number of costly turnovers, including a strip sack that Kansas City returned for a score. The size, strength, and speed have never been a problem for Lynch, it's been the happy feet and missed reads. It's hard to see that improving as Denver faces the possibility of giving Lynch his fourth coordinator in three seasons this offseason.