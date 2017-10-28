Lynch isn't expected to suit up for Monday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post reports.

Lynch came back from a right shoulder injury earlier this week, but his projected absence seems to be more related to his position on the depth chart than anything else.

