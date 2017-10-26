Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Lynch (shoulder) was "very limited" in practice Wednesday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

Joseph labeled Wednesday's session as a "jog through," so none of the other players on the roster went through a particularly rigorous workout. Since the Broncos are playing the Chiefs on Monday night, Thursday will mark the team's first official practice session of the week, which should shed more light on Lynch's health. The quarterback has been sidelined since Aug. 26 after suffering a right shoulder sprain, making it unlikely that he'll be active Monday given his lack of practice time over the past two months. Once Lynch gets back to full speed, he could usurp Brock Osweiler for the top backup duties at quarterback, or even supplant starter Trevor Siemian, who has struggled with turnovers in recent weeks.