Broncos' Paxton Lynch: Will be inactive Sunday
Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Thursday that Lynch would be inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
For at least the time being, Lynch looks to be behind newly appointed starter Brock Osweiler and Trevor Siemian on the depth chart at quarterback, but that could change once the Broncos become more comfortable with where the second-year signal caller is at on the health front. Lynch only resumed practicing in full last week after the right shoulder sprain he suffered in training camp limited his activity for nearly two months. Once he gets more reps in at practice, the 2016 first-round pick could get a look as the starting quarterback in the event Osweiler falters in that role.
